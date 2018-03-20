West Coast teams want NFL rule limiting early kickoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2018, 3:14 PM EDT
Teams that play in the Pacific time zone are tired of early kickoffs on the East Coast (and even earlier kickoffs in London), and they want the NFL to limit them.

Toward that end, the 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals have proposed a rule to be discussed at next week’s league meeting that would limit the number of early games that teams in the Pacific Time Zone can play.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the rule would say that no team will be scheduled to play more than three away games with a scheduled kickoff time prior to 1 p.m. in the time zone of their home stadium, except with that team’s consent.

For example, the 49ers have road games in Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City and Tampa Bay next season. The rule they’re proposing would mean that at least one of those games would have to be a 4 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

The teams out West might have trouble convincing the rest of the league to accept that rule, as the NFL likes to have flexibility for TV scheduling purposes. But it’s not surprising that they want the league to consider limiting their early wakeup calls.

  3. Personally I’m all for it. It’s annoying when there’s a ton of 1pm games and only 3 games at 4 oclock, 2 of which blow.

    *insert comment about hating London games*

  5. sirjoeshmoe2015 says:

    March 20, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Aren’t east coast team tired of the west coast late kick offs?

    __________________________________________________________________________________

    Considering the east coast fan bases will still be watching at 4pm their time and also considering east coast teams play far, far fewer west coast games, I don’t think this is a problem

  7. I think the NFL needs to use better judgement in the time the games are in accordance to the teams. For example…a few years ago…the MN Vikings played a late kick off on the Monday night double header. The kickoff was at like 8 or 9 West coast time. That is like Midnight in MN. How is that fair at all?

  8. West coast teams traveling east SHOULD get 4pm EST kick off times. And equally, East coast teams traveling west should always get 1pm PST kickoff times. If we want to be fair and equal.
    However judging by suspensions, fines and other punishments handed down by the NFL, they have no interest in being fair and equal.

  9. Since the players must travel the day before, West Coast teams do not get enough sleep the night before the game. Their sleep schedule is all messed up and it shows in the Win-Lose statistics. Teams going the opposite direction do not have that problem.

  10. sirjoeshmoe2015 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:22 pm
    Aren’t east coast team tired of the west coast late kick offs?
    _________________________________________________________
    No, this has to do with the fans. If I want to watch a 49ers game, it comes on at 10am. It’s so the fans can settlie in and watch their teams in the afternoon. No one on the east coast cares if their team is playing at 4pm – it might even be more convenient with respect to getting together with friends.

  12. 1 out of 4? What’s the point? Should be minimum 2 playing at 1pm Eastern. Huge disadvantage for WC teams playing at 10 am local tine. That’s perfect for golfing not football.

  15. So, only half the West Coast teams have a problem? Because the Rams, Raiders and Seahawks aren’t mentioned at all. Seems like to have any hope of getting this passed they’d have wanted to show a unified front on the matter.

