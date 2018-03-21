Al Riveron unveils Competition Committee’s catch rule recommendation

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2018, 1:18 PM EDT
The NFL will be addressing the catch rule once again at the upcoming league meetings and head of officiating Al Riveron has revealed what the Competition Committee is recommending.

On Twitter, Riveron shared the committee’s recommendation that a player should be deemed to have caught a ball when they have control, two feet/another body part down and a football move. The football move is further defined as a third step, reaching or extending the ball for the line to-gain or “the ability to perform such an act.”

There’s nothing in there about going to the ground, which was a contentious part of the rule in recent years. The subjectiveness of the third part of the football move portion of the rule in particular seems ripe for similar contentiousness, however, and it remains to be seen how Riveron will be handling any replay challenges centered on that or determination of the first two parts.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said this week that the league will “go back to the old replay standard of reverse the call on the field only when it’s indisputable,” something many felt wasn’t the case on many Riveron-led reviews during the regular season.

The league meetings get underway on Sunday and any change to the rules requires votes from 24 of 32 teams.

32 responses to “Al Riveron unveils Competition Committee’s catch rule recommendation

  1. “Troy Vincent said this week that the league will “go back to the old replay standard of reverse the call on the field only when it’s indisputable,” something many felt wasn’t the case on many Riveron-led reviews during the regular season.”

    I must have missed something. If that wasn’t the standard in 2017, what WAS the standard?

  9. Horrible rule. It’s going to get shot down. There is nothing wrong with the current catch rule.

  10. Subjectivity in the last part of the rule isn’t an issue if the replay official stands by the “indisputable evidence” standard for overturning a call. If there is a reasonable doubt, don’t overturn, easy as that. Well, easy as that AND having the one replay official be consistent in his calls. Consistency is really all we’re asking for.

  11. So in other words, they want to go back to what worked for the entire history of football before Goodell and his cronies started changing the game.

    As I and many others have repeatedly posted they should do.

    About damn time.

  14. I guess the era of Tom Brady and the Patriots is finally over. The rule is ok to change since the Patriots will no longer be front runners.

  17. I’m confused. What happens when a WR catches a ball with 2 feet down and then falls or gets shoved out of bounds?

    How about something simple, like the ball isn’t allowed to touch the ground?

  18. Isn’t ironic that in a QB driven, pass happy league the NFL cannot come up with a definition of a catch that is reliable, repeatable and doesn’t invite second guessing? If you look at decisions Al Riveron reversed in the season vs. his calls in the playoffs you would think 2 different rules were in effect. I think it’s simple – if the player has control as he starts to make a football move it’s a catch. If he catches the ball in the air and landing on the ground jars the ball loose before he makes a football move – no catch. What am I missing?

  20. I think they should just get five drunk people in a bar to decide these things by committee. No doubt Bud Lite would happily sponsor this.

  21. Why not control of ball, two feet/other body part and forget all the football move stuff? Would end all the subjectivity. tow feet, control of ball. No steps needed. No football move needed just control and two feet down. End of story.

  22. What ever happened to the ground can’t cause a fumble ?
    ——

    For a fumble to occur you must first catch the ball and have possession. Can’t fumble what you don’t catch

  23. A step in the right direction. I don’t know why they complicate this so much. For 80 years everyone knew what a catch was, then the Bert Emanuel play made everyone lose their minds.

  27. Does any other sport tinker with their rules as frequently as the NFL as a reaction to upset teams and fans? Does the NBA change the definition of traveling every couple years? Does the NFL move the blue line backwards or forwards a couple inches because there was a controversial call the year before?

  28. I wish the rule was, “Referee, does it look like a catch to you? If it does, call it a catch.”

    I bet teams and fans would agree (at least if they were being objective) 99% of the time.

  30. yankeemofo says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    With 100 HD camera angles, you should be able to get a replay call correct.
    —————–
    Yet, somehow, they still do not have cameras pointed straight down the goal lines (or overhead the goal line) to review TD plays without viewing it at an angle.

  31. Why not just use the Madden rule…”If five guys sitting on a barstool think it’s a catch, then it’s a catch.” Why let NFL HQ decide…they should have a hotline to The Drunken Clam.

  32. Without a dog in the fight, I thought they got it right on both the close calls on catches by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. It wasn’t the wording of the rule, it was the training and attitude of the person making the replay call–Riveron. It was obvious someone had told him not to be so lawyerly as he had been during the regular season, to use some common sense, and he got it right…imo.

    That’s the key, training. The rule is always going to have a subjective element of “possession” and what that means. But the training of the replay officials is what’s important, and that’s what improved before the Super Bowl. The rule is going to be subjective, so you need to train the replay officials how to apply common sense within the rule.

