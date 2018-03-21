Baker Mayfield lines up a series of workouts this week

Getty Images

It’s a little more than a month until the first round of the NFL Draft gets underway and one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class will be spending this week working out for potential employers.

Baker Mayfield already has volumes of game tape, a Scouting Combine workout and a Pro Day workout for teams to consider and four of them will be adding private workouts to their other research.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mayfield worked out for the Bills on Monday to kick off his week. He’s scheduled to work out for the Dolphins on Wednesday, the Browns on Thursday and the Jets on Saturday. All four teams have picks in the Top 12 and the Bills could move further up the board with the No. 22 pick, two second-round picks and two third-round picks at their disposal.

The other top quarterback prospects will have similar schedules over the next month as they try to catch the eye of a team that will take them off the board in the opening minutes of the first round.