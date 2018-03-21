Getty Images

At the moment, the Bills don’t have the kind of draft capital to get one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

But they’re acting like they do.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, the Bills worked out UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen Sunday.

The Bills pick 12th and 22nd among their six picks in the first three rounds, so they have the ammunition to move up if they want to, but without a move they’d likely miss the top tier of passers. And a possible deal with the Giants seems a reasonable set of dots to connect, especially after the Jets traded with the Colts to get to the third spot.

Rosen has also worked out for the Browns and Giants, the owners of the top two spots.