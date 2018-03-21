Broncos sign Clinton McDonald

Getty Images

The Broncos have made their first addition to their defensive line of the offseason.

According to multiple reports, they have signed veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald to a two-year contract.

McDonald spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers and provided them with some pass rushing punch off the bench last season. McDonald had five sacks last season while playing just over 43 percent of the defensive snaps. He spent most of his first three years in Tampa as a starter and racked up 8.5 sacks in those seasons.

The Broncos have a pair of free agent defensive linemen from last year’s team, although both Jared Crick and Billy Winn missed the entire season on injured reserve.