Broncos sign Taylor Bertolet, Christian Kuntz

Getty Images

The Broncos announced the signings of kicker Taylor Bertolet and long snapper Christian Kuntz on Wednesday.

Bertolet spent the 2016 offseason with the Rams after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. During his senior season, Bertolet converted all 38 of his extra points, made 71 percent of his field goal attempts and connected on a career-long 55-yard field goal.

Bertolet has yet to attempt a kick in an NFL game.

Kuntz played linebacker and long snapped while at Duquesne. He finished his career with 71.5 career tackles for loss, the fourth-most in FCS history.

He had a brief stint with the Patriots last August.