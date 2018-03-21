Browns owner watching Sam Darnold’s pro day workout

Getty Images

The Browns are clearly talking to all the quarterbacks at the top of the draft, so it’s normal that General Manager John Dorsey, coach Hue Jackson and others will be at the pro day workouts.

But it’s obvious this year’s different, so the guy in charge is taking it in.

Via Lindsay Rhodes of the NFL Network, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is sitting in the stands at Southern Cal today watching Sam Darnold work out.

His presence there would suggest that he might have been around for their private meeting with Darnold last night, but there has been no other mention of Haslam showing up at other pro days or workouts.

They worked out UCLA’s Josh Rosen yesterday, and have will have a private workout with Baker Mayfield Thursday and then attend Josh Allen‘s pro day Friday. Whether the boss makes the entire road trip remains to be seen, or whether he brought the homeless guy who told him to draft Johnny Manziel.

The Browns pick first and fourth overall, and seem likely to take the quarterback first to guarantee they get their pick.