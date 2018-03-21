Browns working out Sam Darnold and Josh Allen this week

Getty Images

The Browns will end up having private workouts with all the top quarterbacks over the next month, as they make a decision which could change the direction of their franchise (again).

They’ll do much of that work this week.

The Browns worked out UCLA’s Josh Rosen yesterday, and have meetings and workouts scheduled with Southern Cal’s Sam Darnold and Wyoming’s Josh Allen later this week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns had dinner with Darnold last night in advance of his pro day workout today, and when they go to Allen’s on Friday they’ll meet with him and work him out individually as well.

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is also on the list for a private workout, since they were busy bringing in a fleet of new players on the first day of free agency last week when he had his pro day.

The Browns pick first and fourth overall, though recent moves by other teams (namely the Jets) would suggest that taking their quarterback of the future first overall remains the smartest move, whether they make it or not.