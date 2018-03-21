Chiefs talking to veteran tight end Benjamin Watson

Getty Images

Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson has a lot on his plate this week anyway, but he may be getting another job.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are talking to Watson about a new deal.

The 37-year-old Watson caught 61 passes for the Ravens last year, showing he can still be a productive target in the passing game. He’d complement Travis Kelce and a diverse offense, which was bolstered by the acquisition of wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Watson is also making an appearance this week at a town hall in Baltimore focusing on police and community relations, as part of social efforts by members of the Players Coalition.