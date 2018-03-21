Colts re-sign Christine Michael

Getty Images

Frank Gore won’t be back with the Colts in 2018, but another member of last year’s backfield will remain on the roster.

The Colts announced that they have re-signed Christine Michael.

Michael’s membership in the backfield last season was limited to offseason work. He suffered an injury in June’s minicamp and missed the rest of the year. That undisclosed injury came just a couple of weeks after Michael signed with the team, so his next game with the Colts will be his first.

Michael played nine games for the Seahawks in 2016 and ran 117 times for 469 yards and six touchdowns, but Seattle released him in November with other backs getting healthy. He closed out the year with 31 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown in six games for the Packers.

Marlon Mack, who was second behind Gore in rushing yards last year, joins Josh Ferguson, Matt Jones and Michael’s former Seahawks teammate Robert Turbin as other backs in Indianapolis.