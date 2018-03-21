Colts re-sign Jack Mewhort

Getty Images

There was surprisingly little attention paid to guard Jack Mewhort in free agency, and now he’s staying put.

The Colts re-signed Mewhort to a one-year deal today, his agent announced. Mewhort was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2014 and has played his entire career in Indianapolis. He played five games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

When healthy, Mewhort has played well, but he has missed more games than he has played the last two seasons.

Mewhort was the No. 47 player on our Free Agent Top 100.