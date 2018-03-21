Deonte Thompson set to visit Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys have started delving into the free agent wide receiver market this week and the list of players they’re interested in has expanded to include Deonte Thompson.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys have set up a visit with Thompson.

Thompson opened last season with the Bears, but was released in October. He caught on with the Bills and wound up with a career-high 27 catches for 430 yards in 11 games for Buffalo.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported last weekend that the Bills have talked about bringing Thompson back and that the Broncos have also shown interest.

In addition to Thompson, the Cowboys also set up a visit with Allen Hurns following his release by the Jaguars on Tuesday. Justin Hunter and Dontrelle Inman have also been reported as visitors to Dallas.