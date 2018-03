Getty Images

The Dolphins have re-signed exclusive rights free agent Jordan Lucas. They tendered the defensive back and special teams player last week.

Lucas, a sixth-round pick in 2016, began last season on Miami’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on October 3. He has played in 19 games over the past two seasons.

He has two tackles and six special teams stops in his career.

Lucas was a three-year starter at Penn State, playing 46 career games with 33 starts.