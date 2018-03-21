Dontrelle Inman visited Colts

Getty Images

The Colts’ search for receiving help has led them to a player with ties to their new head coach and offensive coordinator.

Head coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Chargers in 2014 and 2015 while Nick Sirianni was on the staff from 2013 until being hired in Indianapolis. Sirianni was the wide receivers coach in his last two seasons, which meant he worked with Dontrelle Inman before Inman was traded to the Bears last season.

Inman is a free agent now and Field Yates of ESPN reports that he visited with the Colts this week. Inman also visited with the Cowboys.

Inman, who joined the Chargers in 2014 after two years in the CFL, had two catches in four games for the Chargers and 23 catches in eight games for the Bears last season. He set career highs with 58 catches, 810 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.