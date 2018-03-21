Eagles give Chris Long a raise

Getty Images

Chris Long won’t be playing for free this year, unless he decides to give even more money away.

Via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Eagles bumped Long’s salary from $1 million to a guaranteed $2.5 million as part of a restructuring. He also received a $500,000 roster bonus last week.

Long’s initial contract with the Eagles was billed as a five-year deal, but the final three seasons have already voided.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old had a solid season for the Eagles last year, with five sacks and four forced fumbles.

More impressively, he gave his entire $1 million in salary last year to charities, beginning with a pledge to fund scholarships in his adopted hometown of Charlottesville.