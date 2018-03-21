Emmanuel Lamur expected to visit Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have made several additions to their defense in free agency and may have more to come.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that linebacker Emmanuel Lamur is expected to visit the team in the next couple of days.

Lamur spent the last two seasons with the Vikings after opening his career by spending four years with the Bengals. He played under Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther when Guenther was both linebackers coach and defensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

He played all 32 regular season games in a reserve and special teams role for the Vikings in those seasons and recorded 30 tackles.

The Raiders have already added Tahir Whitehead and Kyle Wilbur to their linebacking corps this offseason.