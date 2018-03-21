Ex-NFL Network executive loses another job amid sexual harassment case

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
Getty Images

Former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger has lost his current job after allegations that he sexually harassed a woman during his time at NFL Network.

The Bill Simmons Media Group has confirmed that Weinberger no longer serves as its president. Simmons’ company claims that they “mutually agreed” two weeks ago that Weinberger would leave.

In a lawsuit filed by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, Weinberger is accused of sending “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” to Cantor. He is accused of telling Cantor that she was “put on earth to pleasure me,” and allegedly pressed his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and asked her to touch it.

Simmons started his Media Group, which produces TheRinger.com, podcasts and documentaries, after he left ESPN in 2015. He hired Weinberger away from NFL Network to run the company but suspended Weinberger after the NFL Network sexual harassment case surfaced.

Several NFL Network employees have been accused of sexual harassment. Two former players, Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis, lost commentating jobs with ESPN over allegations stemming from their time at NFL Network.

  2. “In a lawsuit filed by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, Weinberger is accused of sending “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” to Cantor. He is accused of telling Cantor that she was “put on earth to pleasure me,” and allegedly pressed his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and asked her to touch it.”

    A lot of the recent sexual assault cases go back to a time when certain things were acceptable, or not bad enough to get someone in trouble, that then changed for the worse over time.

    This one, not so much.

  3. If someone commits a crime, or does something bad (sexual harasment) and loses their job, is that sufficient punishment?

    Or should the person never be allowed to hold a job again?
    If thats the case, then since the person will no longer be able to support themselves, their only alternative is a life of crime.

    How much punishment is enough?

  4. No excuse for what this guy did and he deserved to get canned. So did McNabb and the others. I am just wondering what about that woman made them all hit on her so desperately? She’s cute but they were like ravenous animals aka teenaged boys around her. She must be very intriguing in person…

  6. It’ll be interesting to see if this ever makes it to Goodell’s doorstep. The head of NFL Network served under Goodell with the league prior to moving over there. If they were to find that similar things were going on at the league itself during his tenure, Roger would have some serious questions to answer.

