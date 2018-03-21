Ex-NFL Network executive loses another job amid sexual harassment case

Getty Images

Former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger has lost his current job after allegations that he sexually harassed a woman during his time at NFL Network.

The Bill Simmons Media Group has confirmed that Weinberger no longer serves as its president. Simmons’ company claims that they “mutually agreed” two weeks ago that Weinberger would leave.

In a lawsuit filed by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, Weinberger is accused of sending “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” to Cantor. He is accused of telling Cantor that she was “put on earth to pleasure me,” and allegedly pressed his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and asked her to touch it.

Simmons started his Media Group, which produces TheRinger.com, podcasts and documentaries, after he left ESPN in 2015. He hired Weinberger away from NFL Network to run the company but suspended Weinberger after the NFL Network sexual harassment case surfaced.

Several NFL Network employees have been accused of sexual harassment. Two former players, Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis, lost commentating jobs with ESPN over allegations stemming from their time at NFL Network.