Golden Tate welcomes Luke Willson to the Lions

Luke Willson tweeted out his goodbye to Seattle last night, and one of his old teammates may have dropped a hint about his next hello.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Lions wide receiver Golden Tate attached a comment to Willson’s Instagram version of the message which read “Welcome to the squad bro!!”

The Lions are one of the three teams Willson visited, along with the Panthers and Jaguars. The Jaguars moved on to other tight ends, and given Willson’s roots (growing up in nearby LaSalle, Ontario), it’s reasonable to connect some dots there.

And unless Tate was welcoming Willson to the Former Seahawks Club, it seems to be pointing in the direction of Detroit.

UPDATE 8:43 a.m. ET: According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Willson has now agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions, which is worth $2.5 million plus incentives.