Jaire Alexander on concerns about his size: “Turn on the tape”

Getty Images

One of the more exciting and dynamic players in this year’s draft is Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has the speed, agility, and ball skills to become a very good NFL defensive back and kick returner. The biggest knock on him is that he’s not very big.

So how does he responds to concerns about his sub-six-foot frame?

“I just tell them to turn on the tape,” Alexander said on PFT Live. “I played against really good receivers that were bigger. None faster. I played against bigger receivers and just see how I matched up against them. That’ll say it all. I also have to say that size doesn’t matter especially when you’re a DB. I may look shorter than a receiver but in my mind I’m bigger than him. He can’t get by me. That’s the mentality that I have at corner.”

That mentality helped him thrive in college (he’s finishing up his degree while preparing for the draft), and it makes him an intriguing prospect at the next level. His speed is also a plus; Alexander ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds at the Scouting Combine. He said that he won’t be trying to post a better number at his Pro Day workout later this month.

