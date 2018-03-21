Jason McCourty: Playing with brother like being 10 again

Cornerback Jason McCourty heard from the Browns that they were planning to release him last week, but the news that those plans changed came from a different source.

When McCourty’s twin brother Devin learned of Cleveland’s plan, he texted Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores to ask about bringing Jason to New England and Flores said he’d talk to head coach Bill Belichick. A short time later, Devin called Jason to tell him that a deal was done.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey confirmed it and Jason was on his way down memory lane as he contemplated sharing the field with his brother for the first time since both were at Rutgers.

“For me, I’m excited just about the opportunity just to be able to now share the field with Dev and to be able to do something we grew up loving,” Jason said, via the Providence Journal. “With this opportunity, you think back to being 10-years-old waking up early to head to a Pop Warner game. Now, at this point, I’m just excited about being able to go through offseason workouts with him along my side and be able to catch up and see how much we’ve grown since the last time.”

In addition to playing with his brother, Jason now stands to have a pretty good chance of playing in the playoffs for the first time in his 10th NFL season. That would leave plenty of boxes checked by a trade that developed quickly last week.

    Sometimes it helps to have luck on your side. In his 9 years in the NFL Jason McCourty has never been to the playoffs. In his eight years in the NFL Devin McCourty has been to the playoffs every year and to the Super Bowl 4 times.
