Jonathan Martin turns himself in, pleads not guilty

AP

Former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin pleaded not guilty to charges surrounding his troubling social media post last month.

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, Martin turned himself in to authorities Tuesday after he was charged with four felony counts of making criminal threats and a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in public

He posted $210,000 in bail and was released after his plea, and his next court date is April 25.

Martin posted a picture on Instagram last month showing a shotgun and shells and the message: “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide or revenge.” He also tagged former Dolphins teammate Richie Incognito and his old high school in California, leading the school to close for a day.

Prosecutors said in court documents the threats were “so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific as to convey … a gravity of purpose and an immediate prospect of execution.”

Martin checked himself into a hospital after the incident.