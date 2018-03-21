Kyle Fuller happy to be back with Bears after “crazy process”

Getty Images

We learned late last week that the Bears were going to match the Packers’ offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller, but they didn’t make it official until Tuesday.

That was the last day for them to match the offer and waiting ensured that the cap space needed for the four-year, $56 million contract would be tied up in Green Bay as long as possible. That was the final step in a transition tag process that Fuller described on Tuesday as a “crazy experience.

“It was almost like [as soon as the Packers’ offer was official], it was a done deal and matched,” Fuller said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I just went with the flow of everything. I wasn’t able to think too much about it. … It means a lot. Definitely happy to be back in Chicago. It was a crazy process, but I’m glad it’s over with.”

The deal wound up being a more expensive one than the Bears might have wanted when the process got underway, but holding onto Fuller should only help their chances of finding their way to a winning record for the first time since 2012.