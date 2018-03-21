LB Joe Thomas becomes Cowboys’ first free agent signing

Getty Images

The Cowboys have lured their first free agent.

They agreed to terms on a two-year deal with linebacker Joe Thomas, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Thomas visited The Star on Wednesday.

His signing likely won’t appease Cowboys fans, who are up in arms at the team’s lack of activity in the first wave of free agency. The team, though, has had a philosophy change since 2012. That was the year they signed cornerback Brandon Carr to a five-year, $50.1 million deal and also brought in Kyle Orton and Mackenzy Bernadeau among others.

But Thomas fills a need for depth at linebacker after the Cowboys lost Anthony Hitchens and Kyle Wilber in free agency. Hitchens signed with Kansas City, and Wilber left for the Raiders.

Thomas spent the past three seasons in Green Bay after a brief stint on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2015. The Packers did not tender him as a restricted free agent, allowing him to hit the open market.

Thomas, 26, has played in 42 games with eight starts. He has 99 career tackles and seven pass breakups.