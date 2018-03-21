Legalized gambling could be the key to spring football

Getty Images

With one spring football league in place, another one coming in 2019, and yet another arriving (returning) in 2020, the key question continues to be whether anyone will care.

Here’s a way to get them to care: Legalize gambling.

A Supreme Court ruling that could wipe out a federal law banning expanded sports wagering by the states would open the floodgates for the various states to adopt betting on sports. And once betting on sports is legalized, people will need things to bet on.

Enter spring football. In the abstract, people may not care. By adding the element of financial risk tied to selecting the proper outcome of a given game, people will care.

And that could make The Spring League, the Alliance of American Football, and/or the XFL far more interesting than they otherwise would be. It also could set the stage for the NFL to swoop in and buy one of more of the leagues, if interest driven by gambling drives these leagues into the realm of profitability.