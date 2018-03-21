Linebacker Joe Thomas visiting Cowboys

Getty Images

Joe Thomas is visiting the Cowboys. No, not that Joe Thomas.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports Dallas will host the former Packers linebacker as it continues a parade of visitors on the second week of free agency. Receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson are among the eight visitors to The Star this week.

The team has a need at linebacker after losing Anthony Hitchens and Kyle Wilber. Hitchens signed with Kansas City, and Wilber left for the Raiders.

Thomas spent the past three seasons in Green Bay after a brief stint on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2015. The Packers did not tender him as a restricted free agent, allowing him to hit the open market.

Thomas, 26, has played in 42 games with eight starts. He has 99 career tackles and seven pass breakups.