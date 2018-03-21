Lions sign Sylvester Williams

Getty Images

The Lions are beefing up the middle of their defensive line.

Sylvester Williams, a free agent defensive tackle who played last season for the Titans, has signed with the Lions.

The 29-year-old Williams was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2013 and spent four years in Denver before going to Tennessee last year. Williams signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal in 2017, but the Titans cut him after just one year of that contract had been completed.

The Lions have been in the market for a defensive tackle since losing Haloti Ngata to the Eagles.