Logan Paulsen agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

The Falcons agreed to terms with tight end Logan Paulsen on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Paulsen also visited the Lions.

Paulsen, 31, played 14 games last season, but the 49ers used him mostly as a run blocker and on special teams. He played 144 snaps on offense and 154 on special teams. Paulsen made no catches on only two targets.

He began his career with Washington in 2010 and spent 2016 with the Bears and 2017 with the 49ers. Paulsen has 82 career catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns.