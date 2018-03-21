Martellus Bennett says he’s unsure about playing in 2018

Getty Images

Shortly before the Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett, there was a report that he planned to continue his playing career in 2018.

That was a change from when we last heard from Bennett on the topic. Bennett said last October that he was “pretty sure” that he would hang up his cleats at the end of the 2017 season. On Wednesday, Bennett provided an update on his thoughts during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and said he hasn’t made up his mind in either direction.

“Right now I’m just living life and trying to figure out what I want to do next,” Bennett said. “Is it to continue to play? Is it to explore other options? What is it that I want to do? After 10 years, you take such a toll not only on your body but mentally. So it’s just like where am I in a mental capacity overall? Is it something I want to continue to do?”

Bennett said he’s working out and “preparing to play,” so it may be a case of not getting the kind of offer he’s looking for on the open market more than total uncertainty about what he’d like to do over the rest of the year. Bennett also indicated he wouldn’t mind missing offseason work and even the start of training camp, which may mean a definitive answer about his plans won’t be coming soon.