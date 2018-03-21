Pernell McPhee visiting Falcons Wednesday

Getty Images

The Falcons are taking a look at a potential addition to their defense on Wednesday.

The team announced that linebacker Pernell McPhee will be in Atlanta for a visit. McPhee was released by the Bears last month and visited with the Redskins recently.

McPhee spent the last three seasons with the Bears and recorded 14 sacks in 36 appearances. He closed out the 2017 season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder.

McPhee could help round out a pass rushing group in Atlanta that also includes 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley and 2015 first-round pick Vic Beasley, who is moving back to defensive end on a permanent basis with Adrian Clayborn leaving for New England in free agency.