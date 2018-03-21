Players Coalition members meeting with lawmakers this week

Getty Images

They’re not just taking knees or raising fists during the national anthem any more.

A number of NFL players are meeting with lawmakers this week, as part of a coordinated effort to create real change in their communities.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Saints linebacker Demario Davis was in Albany, New York yesterday to meet with state legislators to lobby against what they believe are race-based disparities in the bail system.

“We’re using our platform and our space to do our part, to raise awareness [on] the social injustices that are going on in our country,” Davis said. “In New York, we’re focusing on criminal reform. That’s just a small piece in a big puzzle.”

The meetings will continue this week. Former Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson is scheduled to participate in a town hall in Baltimore focused on police and community relations. Events Thursday include Washington cornerback Josh Norman leading a group visiting a school to discuss education issues, and Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty and former linebacker Willie McGinest will meet with legislators in Boston regarding juvenile justice issues.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and former wide receiver Anquan Boldin are among those participating in a Harvard University summit on Friday which will discuss criminal justice reform.

The NFL has offered to spend $89 million over the next seven years to fund social projects, and will discuss the platform at next week’s league meetings in Orlando.