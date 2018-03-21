Raiders agree to terms with Emmanuel Lamur

Getty Images

The Dolphins were hoping for a visit from Emmanuel Lamur, but the linebacker didn’t leave Oakland without agreeing to terms, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Lamur will reunite with two of his former Bengals coaches in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and linebackers coach David Lippincott. Lamur, 28, spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati.

He was with the Vikings the past two seasons.

Lamur has played 71 games with 15 starts, making 180 tackles and two interceptions.

The Raiders already have added Tahir Whitehead and Kyle Wilber to their linebacking corps this offseason.