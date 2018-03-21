Report: Bradley Chubb having predraft visit with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears are meeting with North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb tonight as part of his predraft visit, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Chicago kept its interest in Mitchell Trubisky quiet last year and ended up moving up to draft the North Carolina quarterback. The Bears would have to move up from No. 8 this year to get Chubb.

The Bears need another pass rusher to go with Leonard Floyd.

Chubb is the top-rated player at his position, having posted 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss last season.