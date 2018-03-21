Report: Falcons expressing interest in linebacker Arthur Moats

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have expressed interest in eight-year veteran linebacker Arthur Moats, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Moats has spent matching four-year stints with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the report states the Steelers remain interested in bringing Moats back possibly later in the free agent process, Moats is exploring his options. Moats played on less than nine percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps last season and less than 22 percent of their special teams snaps, per Pro-Football-Reference.com. Moats may be looking for a place that presents a greater opportunity for him to play.

Moats recorded just eight tackles in 14 games last season for the Steelers with the limited playing time. He had started 25 of 48 games over the previous three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Moats would bring veteran experience to an Atlanta linebacker group that is still quite young. Vic Beasley is the most seasoned option currently on the roster with three seasons under his belt.