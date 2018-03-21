Report: Ndamukong Suh won’t visit Raiders

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh‘s free agent tour reportedly won’t be making a stop in Oakland.

Word on Tuesday was that Suh would be meeting with the Raiders on Wednesday, but NFL Media reports that the visit will not happen. There’s no word on which side may have moved to cancel the get-together. Instead, Suh is expected to head home where he’ll presumably be weighing his options.

Suh has met with the Titans, Saints and Rams since being released by the Dolphins after the league year started on March 14. There have not been any specific reports about any offers made by those teams at this point, but the decision to pass on the Raiders meeting could be a sign that someone’s made one that Oakland wasn’t prepared to match.

Suh is the only one of PFT’s Top 20 free agents who has not signed a contract or received a franchise tag. Five other players in our Top 50 are in the same category.