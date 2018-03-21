Report: Ndamukong Suh won’t visit Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT
Ndamukong Suh‘s free agent tour reportedly won’t be making a stop in Oakland.

Word on Tuesday was that Suh would be meeting with the Raiders on Wednesday, but NFL Media reports that the visit will not happen. There’s no word on which side may have moved to cancel the get-together. Instead, Suh is expected to head home where he’ll presumably be weighing his options.

Suh has met with the Titans, Saints and Rams since being released by the Dolphins after the league year started on March 14. There have not been any specific reports about any offers made by those teams at this point, but the decision to pass on the Raiders meeting could be a sign that someone’s made one that Oakland wasn’t prepared to match.

Suh is the only one of PFT’s Top 20 free agents who has not signed a contract or received a franchise tag. Five other players in our Top 50 are in the same category.

30 responses to “Report: Ndamukong Suh won’t visit Raiders

  2. Wants to be part of a devasting defensive line and perhaps get a shot at super bowl it’s the rams all day
    Art

  6. Never had hope of him coming to Oakland…although he is a force in the middle…his price tag was too much for the Raiders…he is still looking for the big payday…

  9. dudermcrbohan says:
    March 21, 2018 at 3:10 pm
    probably looked at their cap and saw they wouldn’t be the top bidder. why waste his time? NEXT!

    ——————
    I think you nailed it. His agent can be talking with the Raiders and tell them that the discusions have been in the _______ range. If the Raisers are thinking thats already outside what they are willing to do they will easily agree with the agent that its better to not waste everyone’s time on something pointless. It would not be an acrimonious discussion or anything like that. Just a simple business chat like any other.

  12. I find it comical that many feel the Rams will have a devastating D-line if Suh commits to player there. I remember many saying the same thing when Detroit drafted Nick Fairley. My gutt tells me the Titans will offer the most money. If that is the case, then that is where he is going.

  16. The Raiders were in cap hell for years. They could have pushed money back to 2019 and beyond but the credit card would come due eventually. I’m sure there was a number that they could have worked with but it looks like someone made an offer they weren’t willing to beat. Suh would have been nice but he is 31 and you don’t want risk cap hell for a guy that age. The Raiders have a ton of money for 2019 it’s just this year is a strapped year trying to get Mack under contract and bring in qualtiy free agents. Not too happy with Reggie’s drafting but his cap work has been remarkable.

    After this thoughtful and intelligent post I open the forum back up to the trash.

  17. Welcome to Seattle Suh. Please bring all your nastiness with you. We need more grit. We’ll take the occasional 15 yarder at the right time in exchange for a good gut blow to the middle of the opponents o-line.

  18. ovaw8lova says:
    March 21, 2018 at 3:25 pm
    I find it comical that many feel the Rams will have a devastating D-line if Suh commits to player there. I remember many saying the same thing when Detroit drafted Nick Fairley. My gutt tells me the Titans will offer the most money. If that is the case, then that is where he is going.

    ——————-
    The Rams have been building well and will be quite good this year with or without Suh. But that said, I agree there has been a bunch of folks still managing to overstate it.

  19. .
    Someone better keep an eye on those tricky Titans. They addressed their needs at RB and CB with former Patriots Dion Lewis and Malcolm Butler. Adding Suh would make their defense quite formidable.
    .

  20. Suh joining the Raiders would have been nice but this guy just cares about the biggest contract he gets, made a fortune from the Dolphins and still wants even more.

    Shame but hes just after the money

  23. You all must not know the Saints have the lowest Cap space $2.3M besides the Cowboys. The Titans have plenty of room $38M. Ironically, the Dolphins have $27M after getting rid of him 🙂

  25. The Raiders are not in a good financial situation. They dont have much money and they need to pay Mack and Cooper big money soon. They better hope Jordy can still play or they team is effed for the next 2 seasons.

  26. Suh is a good player, but his play doesn’t really equate to wins. Miami paid him franchise QB salary money and their record showed no change from before he was signed by them. Detroit was never a true contender with Suh either.

  27. You all must not know the Saints have the lowest Cap space $2.3M

    Yeah, well, Loomis doesn’t believe in the cap. And of course he wants to get paid — he’s one of the best players at his position. I’m good at what I do, I don’t give discounts for funsies.

  28. ovaw8lova says:
    March 21, 2018 at 3:25 pm
    I find it comical that many feel the Rams will have a devastating D-line if Suh commits to player there. I remember many saying the same thing when Detroit drafted Nick Fairley. My gutt tells me the Titans will offer the most money. If that is the case, then that is where he is going.

    ____________________

    Your gut is wrong. Nick Fairley isn’t the reigning NFL Defensive MVP.

  30. He cancelled because he couldn’t determine where to go. Las Vegas, Los Angeles or Oakland…

    If their fan base won’t support their team why should he?

    Boise Raiders, coming in 2022…

