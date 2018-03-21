Report: Panthers bidding tops $2.5 billion

Getty Images

As the sale of the Panthers progresses, the bidding seems to be escalating beyond the interests of some previously reported bidders.

According to Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, the price of Jerry Richardson’s team has reached $2.5 billion, which would be the highest sale price ever for an American professional sports team.

That reportedly has caused one bidder to drop out, as Philadelphia e-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin is no longer in the running according to the report.

Rubin’s bid would have included rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and local NBA hero Steph Curry.

The last NFL team to sell went for a reported $1.2 billion, when Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Buffalo Bills in 2014.