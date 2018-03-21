Report: Panthers bidding tops $2.5 billion

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 21, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
As the sale of the Panthers progresses, the bidding seems to be escalating beyond the interests of some previously reported bidders.

According to Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, the price of Jerry Richardson’s team has reached $2.5 billion, which would be the highest sale price ever for an American professional sports team.

That reportedly has caused one bidder to drop out, as Philadelphia e-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin is no longer in the running according to the report.

Rubin’s bid would have included rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and local NBA hero Steph Curry.

The last NFL team to sell went for a reported $1.2 billion, when Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

  3. These are the toys of billionaires, They don’t often come
    up for sale. The End price won’t surprise me.

  7. The annual ROI is enticing, but the long-term ability to realize that annual ROI is severely questionable. Head injuries and other chronic injuries may kill the league before you make your money back.

  8. Which is why they need to put in rules making it tougher for a city to offer taxpayer funds to subsidize these teams or they lose the antitrust protection status. They need to bring in businesss partners who can buy into the team and use that money to fund their stadiums.

  9. horrible franchise
    in a nascar/college market, not to mention the league
    is hemmhoraging revenue and may be very different in 10 years
    Stick to what you know……. none of us are sure what that is exactly.. but give it a try..

  13. What the team goes for is not what the team is worth.
    It’s just what an ultra-rich person / ultra-rich people are willing to pay for it.

    Only 32 NFL teams, barely ever coming up for sale.

    If you have a 50 billion dollar fortune and someone tells you the Panthers are only worth 2 billion tops I’m sure you can talk yourself into paying 3 to make sure you’re the owner

  15. jfrogo says:
    March 21, 2018 at 4:19 pm
    Jerry Jones has just got to be doing cartwheels if the Panthers are worth at least that much!
    The Cowboys are his prized possession, I think he would keep them over wealth.

