Report: Terrelle Pryor’s choices down to Seahawks and Jets

Receiver Terrelle Pryor continues to look for his next NFL destination. The possibilities could be down to two.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the candidates are the Seahawks and the Jets, at least for now.

The Browns supposedly are interested in bringing Pryor back to Cleveland, but it could be that Pryor wants more than the Browns are willing to offer.

Pryor signed a one-year deal with Washington last year, after generating more than 1,000 yards in his first full season as a receiver. He spent the 2014 offseason and preseason with the Seahawks as a quarterback.

The Jets have interest in former Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns; it could be that they want one or the other, Hurns or Pryor.