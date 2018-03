Getty Images

The Bears can match any offer wide receiver Cameron Meredith gets in free agency, and it appears the restricted free agent is going to shop around for the best one.

Meredith visited the Colts yesterday, but he’s apparently not finished traveling.

According to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Meredith has “multiple” visits lined up.

Meredith missed last season with a torn ACL during a preseason game, but caught 66 passes for 888 yards in 2016, leading to the interest.