Ricky Williams goes into the cannabis business

Getty Images

Ricky Williams lost a large part of his NFL career to drug suspensions for repeatedly testing positive for marijuana. Now that he’s out of the league, Williams embraces marijuana openly.

In fact, now his job revolves around it: Williams announced on Tuesday that he’s going into the cannabis business.

“Today marks an important day in my career with the launch of my new cannabis-based wellness brand, Real Wellness by Ricky Williams,” he said in a statement.

Williams is selling his cannabis salves, tonics and vape cartridges in California, where voters legalized recreational marijuana last year.

After winning the Heisman Trophy at Texas in 1998, Williams was the fifth overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft. He played three years for the Saints before getting traded to the Dolphins. In 2004 the NFL announced that Williams had been suspended four games, and months later he announced his retirement. He then returned to football in 2005 but was then suspended for the full 2006 season, when he played in the Canadian Football League. He was reinstated to the NFL in 2007 and continued playing until 2011.