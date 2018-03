Getty Images

Pass-rusher Robert Ayers is taking a free agent visit, but his is different than most.

The former Buccaneers defensive end will drive from Tampa Bay to Orlando to meet with teams one by one, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Bucs released Ayers on Saturday.

Ayers, 32, spent the past two seasons in Tampa. He played five years in Denver and two with the Giants.

For his career, Ayers has played 120 games with 59 starts, making 270 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 13 pass breakups.