Rod Woodson isn’t a fan of the Raiders’ new direction

The “once a Raider, always a Raider” vibe doesn’t keep a former Raider from questioning the current Raiders.

Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson, who spent two years playing for the Raiders and four seasons on the coaching staff, isn’t a fan of the current direction of the team under old-new coach Jon Gruden.

Appearing in FS1’s Undisputed, Woodson questioned some of the personnel decisions made by the team in 2018.

“I don’t want to sound like a scorned lover because I was fired by the Raiders,” Woodson said, via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “I love Mark Davis, I love the Davis family. But you can’t tell me you got rid of Michael Crabtree, you put Jordy Nelson in there, and Jordy Nelson is better than Michael Crabtree. That’s a lie. And I love Derek Carr. Derek Carr is not Aaron Rodgers. That’s completely different. You can’t tell me you bring in Doug Martin and they’re a better football team.”

Woodson also questioned the decision to give Gruden an eight-figure annual salary.

“I understand Gruden, wonderful on his TV gig, did some wonderful things as a coach, but he only won 53 percent of his games,” Woodson said. “Ten years, $100 million. I hope Mark Davis has an out. My question would be, how many Super Bowls do you have to win for $100 million? You give that deal to Bill Belichick. But to a Jon Gruden? It’s hard for me to understand.”

Although Reggie McKenzie remains the G.M., Woodson sees Gruden’s fingerprints on the decision to dump Crabtree for Nelson.

“Crabtree was the glue to that offense,” Woodson said. “He gave them a backbone. He gave them toughness. Jordy Nelson is not going to give them that. Derek Carr is not going to give them that. Now Marshawn Lynch, he could give them that, if he’s there, if he’s playing, I don’t know what’s with that.”

Lynch, based on his revised contract, most likely will be there. The question is whether the success will be there, especially for the investment made in Gruden.

“He goes to the Super bowl and he wins with Tony Dungy’s team,” Woodson said. “My question is how many Super Bowls do you have to win if you’re Mark Davis to justify $100 million?”

Actually, none. Gruden needs merely to create a plausible sense every year that the Raiders could win the Super Bowl, since that’s what sell tickets and premium seats and suites and merchandise.

For 2018, it’s working. They simply need to win enough games that they’ll reasonably be expected to be competitive in 2019 and beyond. Given the kick in the ass that Gruden brought to the Tampa offense 16 years ago, chances are the Raiders will at least be better than they were a year ago — which should be enough to get people to think they’ll be even better in 2019 and good enough in 2020.

17 responses to “Rod Woodson isn’t a fan of the Raiders’ new direction

  1. Hey Rod, Jordy is better than Crabtree. And no where near as immature. Crabtree literally both Denver games they paid, was selfish and only sought to fight talib. Jordy wouldnt do that. Way too professional. And look at Jordys stats compared to Crabs,

  2. Sour grapes from a dreadfully awful coach! I want to hear what the haters say when Oakland starts proving them wrong. They will “forget” while jumping on the wagon just like 2016 when they anointed Carr the next Farve… The talking heads get more pathetic every year!

  3. are we talking about a coach that coached the raiders defensive backfield last year. what happened with that? All we know something was wrong last year and all we can do is speculate.

  4. Working in 2018? No one in the right mind thinks that team will be competing for a super bowl. They’ll be struggling to make the playoffs, if that.

  6. I like Rod,he’s allowed to his opinion..I just think that he should look in mirror first before he calls people out..He was DB coach twice with Oakland and was horrible both times..He never knew how to develop or coach players..Jordy is to me the same as Crab and he’s right on Carr not being then Rodgers..

  7. I agree, those teams he had for the raiders did not draft well, neither were those buc teams. I still want to be excited about gruden, but he left the raiders with an old terrible roster and this looks like it’s going in the same direction.

  8. I like jordy nelson but woodson is right. He had a great chemistry with rodgers and that back shoulder pass, but whenever Arod was out, davante looked like the more talented receiver. I think gruden has learned from previous mistakes, but he will need to show he can develop new talent more than stockpiling old talent

  9. I’ve always thought the argument that Gruden won with “Dungys team” was incredibly flawed and dumb. The Raiders, whom they beat to win that Super Bowl, were “Grudens team” by that exact same logic.

  10. Not that I’m sticking up for any Raiders here but I can’t stand when people make it seem like Jon Gruden’s Super Bowl win is basically nothing because it was Tony Dungy’s team.

    A) Dungy didn’t do squat with his “team.” Made it to one NFC Title Game and were pummeled in their other games. That’s why he wasn’t there in 2002.
    B) If we are making the argument of which team belongs to who, then Gruden’s team (the Raiders) were in that Super Bowl. Seems to me like Gruden was winning either way that year.

    Now, back to my normally-scheduled Raider hating.

  11. As a Chiefs fan I know the Raiders very well, and although I do not think they will be a contender this year, next year could be scary. As for the Jordy Nelson or Michael Crabtree, Jordy is far and above better than Michael Crabtree, in skill set and football intelligence, rout running and teaching the young guys. Its not even close.

  15. Nelson is better than Crabtree. And nobody is saying Carr is Aaron Rodgers.

    Methinks Rod doth protest too much.

  16. Wait for it, Raiders are going to demand a “re-flip” to decide the ninth pick, claiming Woodson (who tossed the coin), rigged it!

  17. Think if I were a football coach and wanted to continue coaching I wouldn’t be publicly telling my former team what is right and wrong. That’s just arrogant and will put some teams off in terms of hiring him to coach.

