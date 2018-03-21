Teddy Bridgewater won’t say if his knee injury will affect his offseason work

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has only $500,000 guaranteed on his new contract, which means if he doesn’t look good in offseason work, the team could easily release him and walk away. So it’s not a great sign that he won’t say whether he’s confident his bad knee will allow him to go through offseason work.

Asked today by New York reporters whether he’ll be able to participate in spring workouts, Bridgewater declined to answer.

“That’s something I’m not comfortable talking about right now,” Bridgewater said. “I’m pretty sure that’ll be a discussion that I have with the training staff. We’ll come up with a plan moving forward.”

Bridgewater suffered a severe injury in August of 2016 that forced him to miss all of that season, and he only appeared in one game in 2017. But he does say he’ll be ready to play when the season starts.

“I’m very confident,” Bridgewater said. “I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in the athletic training staff and the coaching staff here that they can eventually get me back to the player that I once was… But we’re only in March. The only way to get better is put the work in now. . . . I just can’t wait. I’m excited.”

But while Bridgewater says he can’t wait, his answers suggest that it might be a wait of several months before he’s participating in on-field drills.