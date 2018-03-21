Telvin Smith restructures deal with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars cleared about $10 million in cap space on Tuesday when they released wide receiver Allen Hurns and tight end Marcedes Lewis and they opened up some more room with a contract machination involving linebacker Telvin Smith.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Smith’s deal by converting a roster bonus into a signing bonus. The $8 million payout still went to Smith as scheduled, but will now be spread over the life of his contract.

The Jaguars gained $6 million in 2018 cap space as a result of the move and the NFLPA had them at just under $12 million on Tuesday. Smith is signed through 2021 and his cap numbers will now be north of $12 million each year.

Smith was named a second-team All-Pro for the 2017 season. He had 102 tackles, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in 14 regular season starts. He added 35 tackles and a forced fumble in three playoff outings.