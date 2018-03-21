Terrell Owens picks former receivers coach as his presenter

Getty Images

Terrell Owens has selected one of his former receivers coaches to present him at his induction in Canton this summer. George Stewart, Owens’ position coach in San Francisco, will have that honor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

“He knew what to get out of me. He became a father figure to me,” Owens said, via quotes distributed by the Hall of Fame.

Stewart has coached in the NFL for more than 30 years. He currently serves as the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for the Chargers.

With Stewart as his position coach, Owens earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2000. In fact, Owens received both honors all three seasons Stewart coached the 49ers receivers.