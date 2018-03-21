Texans waive Cobi Hamilton, Chunky Clements

Getty Images

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday the team had waived wide receiver Cobi Hamilton and nose tackle Chunky Clements.

Hamilton appeared in three games for Houston last season, catching one pass for eight yards. A sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, Hamilton has spent time with six different teams over the past five seasons. His most extensive run came with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 where he appeared in 11 games and caught 17 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

He has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Clements was an undrafted signing of the Minnesota Vikings last season. After being released at the end of training camp, he signed with the Texans in October. He played in two games for the Texans and recorded one tackle and a half sack.