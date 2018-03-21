Thomas Dimitroff can’t put timetable on getting Matt Ryan a new deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 21, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
Now that Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins have established the quarterback market, it would seem new deals for Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers aren’t far away. But Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff tapped the brakes on a new deal for his quarterback.

“I couldn’t even put a [timetable on it]. I don’t know how close we are,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I can’t. We talk about it and it seems like things are right around the corner.”

Garoppolo received $27.5 million per year from the 49ers, and Cousins got $28 million a year.

Dimitroff talked to Ryan’s agent, Tom Condon, at the combine, and via Ledbetter, Ryan could receive somewhere in the range of a six-year, $180 million extension.

“I understand that there is no real rush on it right now,” Dimitroff said. “It’s not like we are worried about free agency. The only rush on it is getting everyone comfortable so that we can continue to focus on the upcoming season.”

Ryan, a former league MVP, has led the Falcons to the playoffs six times with one NFC title.

  1. Dimitroff will screw it up, overpay Matty Ice for the 3rd time, trade in an entire draft class for some Butterfingers for the 2nd time and then change his entire wardrobe for the hundredth time.

  3. Moron teams that throw $ at unproven qb’s (Garoppolo) and qb’s with losing records (Cousins) make it real tough to re-sign a top tier qb.

  4. Tom Condon, also represents Drew Brees….he knows to get closer to free agency to squeeze more money. He’s a good agent. Now everyone can go on and on about how greedy Matt Ryan is. Yawn.

  6. vicnocal says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:15 pm
    They should get it done a week from today, when it will be the 28th of March. It will be 28-03.

    Give this man an applause for being original *rolls eyes*

