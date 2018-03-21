Thomas Dimitroff can’t put timetable on getting Matt Ryan a new deal

Getty Images

Now that Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins have established the quarterback market, it would seem new deals for Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers aren’t far away. But Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff tapped the brakes on a new deal for his quarterback.

“I couldn’t even put a [timetable on it]. I don’t know how close we are,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I can’t. We talk about it and it seems like things are right around the corner.”

Garoppolo received $27.5 million per year from the 49ers, and Cousins got $28 million a year.

Dimitroff talked to Ryan’s agent, Tom Condon, at the combine, and via Ledbetter, Ryan could receive somewhere in the range of a six-year, $180 million extension.

“I understand that there is no real rush on it right now,” Dimitroff said. “It’s not like we are worried about free agency. The only rush on it is getting everyone comfortable so that we can continue to focus on the upcoming season.”

Ryan, a former league MVP, has led the Falcons to the playoffs six times with one NFC title.