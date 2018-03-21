Tight end Luke Willson tweets a goodbye to Seattle

Getty Images

Tight end Luke Willson appears to be moving on from the Seattle Seahawks after five seasons with the team that selected him in the fifth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Willson posted a goodbye to Seattle on his Twitter account on Tuesday night.

“As my time in Seattle comes to (an) end and I reflect on the past 5 years, I am filled with gratitude. All I can say is thank you,” Willson wrote. “Pete Carroll and John Schneider thank you guys for believing in a Canadian kid from Rice University. My coaches especially TE coach Pat McPherson thank you. To everyone involved in the Seahawks organization from my boys in the (equipment) room, to the food services, strength coaches, PR, and the entire 3rd floor of the VMAC thank you. These last 5 years have been a dream come true.”

Willson served as a backup to Zach Miller in his rookie season and become a part-time starter when Miller and Jimmy Graham were sidelined with injuries. He appeared in 62 games with Seattle and started 37 games. He posted a career-high four receiving touchdowns in 2017. His most productive season came in 2014 after replacing an injured Miller, catching 22 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns.

Willson re-signed with Seattle on a one-year deal last offseason after reaching free agency. He took visits to Detroit, Carolina and Jacksonville in free agency.

Seattle changed course at tight end as well in signing former Panthers tight end Ed Dickson to a three-year deal. Seattle is looking to bolster their rushing attack and Dickson could provide as boost at the position as a run blocker.