Tyrann Mathieu joins PFT PM podcast

The newest member of the Houston Texans is the latest guest on the PFT PM podcast. Safety Tyrann Mathieu dialed in for a chat on Wednesday.

We talked about a variety of issues and topics for at least 10 minutes, and you can hear it all by clicking the button below.

Tyrann appeared in connection a big upcoming weekend in his hometown of New Orleans. On Saturday, he’ll host the Tyrann Mathieu & Friend Charity Kickball Classic, with Patrick Peterson, Jarvis Landry, Brad Wing, Tedd Ginn Jr. among the players and LSU coach Ed Orgeron and the rapper known as Birdman serving as the coaches. Tickets are still available.

The next day, Mathieu host the Third Annual Heart of a Badger Youth Skills Camp. It’s free of charge for kids from kindergarten through the ninth grade.

It’s a great gesture by Mathieu, who’ll be a lot closer to New Orleans, now that he’s playing in Houston. For more on why he picked the Texans, what he thinks about Deshaun Watson, and which player in the NFC West he won’t miss facing twice per year, give it a listen.