Vikings announce several moves, including Kai Forbath’s signing

Getty Images

The Vikings announced four moves Wednesday, making the signings of kicker Kai Forbath, tight end Josiah Price and long snapper Nick Dooley official.

The team also announced it waived linebacker Shaan Washington.

In 23 games for the Vikings, Forbath has made 47 of 53 field goal attempts (88.7 percent) and is 45-of-53 (84.9 percent) on extra point attempts.

Price returns to Minnesota after spending the 2017 offseason with the Vikings. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent last May but was released before the start of the season.

Dooley played collegiately for Texas-El Paso from 2012-15, appearing in 49 games for the Miners.

Washington joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was placed on injured reserve in July.