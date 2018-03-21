Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

New Bills C Russell Bodine says he doesn’t particularly care if a lot of analysts think Buffalo overspent for him.

The Dolphins think they need better leadership.

The McCourty twins are glad to be back together.

If the guys in the Jets’ front office repeat past blunders, they’re probably going to be looking for work next year.

Will the Ravens bring back WR Mike Wallace?

The family of Bengals great Anthony Munoz is being honored.

A beating victim says Browns WR Corey Coleman was the ringleader of the group of people that attacked him.

The Steelers showed patience in the safety market.

Here’s a look at how Texans S Tyrann Mathieu has played over his first five NFL seasons.

Could the Colts draft RB Saquon Barkley with the sixth overall pick?

The Jaguars are creating cap space with recent releases.

The Titans may end up overpaying for DT Ndamukong Suh, just like the Dolphins did.

John Elway may have his eye on a late-round quarterback.

New Chiefs NT Xavier Williams is a local guy back in Kansas City.

The Chargers are working hard at making Los Angeles seem like their real home.

Could California’s state income tax make it harder for the Raiders to attract Ndamukong Suh?

Former Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick isn’t happy about the team giving up on him.

Would the Giants draft Saquon Barkley second overall?

Could Corey Nelson replace Mychal Kendricks at linebacker in Philadelphia?

Alex Smith had a big first day in Washington.

The Bears think WR Allen Robinson is a perfect fit in their offense.

Former Lions TE Eric Ebron says he’s glad not to be where he’s not wanted.

It’s hard to blame Jordy Nelson if he felt insulted by the Packers lowballing him before he signed with the Raiders.

Here’s a look at some potential Vikings first-round picks.

The Falcons are down to about $5.6 million in cap space.

Is Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney different this time around?

Saints fans turned out to mourn the late owner Tom Benson.

Bucs C Ryan Jensen plays with a chip on his shoulder.

Have the Cardinals answered their questions in free agency?

Can the Rams convince Ndamukong Suh to play in L.A.?

The 49ers hope Jonathan Cooper can live up to his potential.

Richard Sherman says the Seahawks didn’t offer to keep him for less money.